Elderly widow searching for long-lost sister, friends

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Having lost her husband to lung cancer on the second day of the new year, 67-year-old Denese Nesbeth from Fort William in this parish is longing to reconnect with friends and relatives she has not seen for years. She is searching for her friends Carlton Greene and Lloyd Walker, as well as her sister Carol Nesbeth.

The elderly widow, who is originally from Maggotty in St Elizabeth, said she met Walker when they both attended Carisbrook Primary School in Maggotty. He is from an area called Tanky in the parish, she said.

“Lloyd is my good friend. Mi naah talk 'bout friend weh deh bout today; we were good, good friends. Dem used to call him 'Spider' because him 'long and tall',” she recalled.

Nesbeth said the last time she had contact with 'Spider', he was working at Tinson Pen Aerodrome in St Andrew. She said they both moved to Allman Town in the capital city and kept in touch until she moved to Westmoreland seven years ago to start a new life with her husband. That was also when she lost contact with her other friend, Greene, and her sister Carol .

She said she met Greene while she was living in Kingston. Originally from St Ann, he was living in Vineyard Town, a neighbouring community to Allman Town where she lived. She said they became fast friends.

“All the time that I was living in Allman Town, Carlton never lef mi out. Him used to do electrical work at a firm and him used to carry things come give mi all the time and when mi have things mi used to give him same way. The whole a we was good friend,” she reminisced.

She said the last time they spoke, Greene told her he had moved back to St Ann.

Meanwhile, the last known location she has for her sister, Carol, is Prince of Wales Street in St Andrew.

With no children of her own, Nesbeth now lives alone since her husband's death earlier this month. Though she has a supportive community, she longs to be reunited with her long-lost friends and sister. She is asking them to contact her at (876) 889-1137.