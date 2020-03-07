Election results delay leads to protests in Guyana

Election results delay leads to protests in GuyanaSaturday, March 07, 2020
|
The Guyana police said that while they respect the “inalienable rights of citizens, visitors and inhabitants” to engage in a peaceful demonstration, they are also prepared to take “appropriate action against all offenders”.
The police warning followed Friday’s fiery demonstrations in certain parts of the country as Guyana awaits the final results of Monday’s regional and general elections in which both the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and the main opposition, People’ Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), are claiming victory.
“The Guyana Police Force (GPF) notes with concern events that occurred …in a number of Regional Police Divisions. The force respects the inalienable rights of citizens, visitors and inhabitants of the State of Guyana to engage in peaceful demonstration on issues of concern to them.
“To this end, ranks of the GPF maintained their posture of restraint. Nevertheless, some persons decided to engage in unlawful acts which resulted in injuries to six police ranks and damage to properties, including Infrastructure of the State,” the police said in a statement.
They said that “when protest activities degenerate into public disorder, infringing on the rights of other citizens and putting the protection of life and the safeguard of property at risk, the Guyana Police Force will, as a consequence, take appropriate and condign action against all offenders”,
The police also said they had detained one person after he was seen on a video circulating on social media “brandishing a firearm”.
