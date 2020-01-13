Elections costs to be significantly higher than last time

Elections costs to be significantly higher than last timeMonday, January 13, 2020
Elections are in the air with the two major political parties already ramping up their election machinery.
With Local Government election constitutionally due this year and general election next year, budgets are now being prepared for that eventuality.
The expectations are now that the cost to stage both elections will be significantly higher than the $1.1 billion spent on the elections in 2016.
An exact figure has not been ascertained for the poll. The costs are associated with the hiring and training of election day workers and for the purchasing of materials needed for the events.
