Electoral College confirms Joe Biden as US president

United States President-elect Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the election after the Electoral College cast its vote yesterday, December 14.

The largely ceremonial process took place amid growing efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to have the electoral voters overturn Biden’s victory.

The Electoral College votes will next be sent to Congress to be counted formally next month.

Following the voting, Biden commended electoral officers at the state and local levels, while urging Republicans to respect the will of the people.

“Respecting the will of the people is at the heart of our democracy, even if we find those results hard to accept,” Biden said. “We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And now it’s time to turn the page as we’ve done throughout our history, to unite to heal.”