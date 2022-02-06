Electronic security climbs to greater heights

ELECTRONIC protection is more than ever being heavily requested from security companies, as Jamaicans fall victim to fear in the midst of high crime statistics.

KingAlarm, Guardsman Group and Sentry Services Security Company have all told the Jamaica Observer that many people are calling for electronic security, which is inclusive of alarm systems and security cameras for their homes. Further, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) personnel have also endorsed this move towards personal security.

Kenneth “Kenny” Benjamin, executive chairman of Guardsman Group, told the Sunday Observer that he has seen an increase in individuals paying to outfit their homes with security equipment.

“We suddenly have seen a lot of demand for the electronics because of the crime situation, and people are more aware of security than they were before,” he said.

Benjamin said there is a particular liking towards electronic security because: “Having a guard 24 hours a day can be expensive, whereas having an electronic and having a response mechanism is less expensive, and on a regular basis, they (clients) can be informed about what's going on their premises. You can go on your smartphone and see what's going on in your house… who is coming, who is going, if somebody is moving around in your front yard or backyard.”

Michael Smith, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in charge of Area 3, said he is in support of people investing in technology geared towards safe keeping, specifically security cameras.

“When you have more eyes in the sky, you have more coverage and that forms part of the critical coverage strategy that can be used to treat with incidents when they occur. So, camera systems are good systems. This is the way the world is going at this point in time,” he reasoned.

“We recognise the importance of more eyes; the cameras are eyes all over the place where we are not. So, that investment will assist law enforcement. It's a good injection into the security arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force also. People can see what is going on at their premises.”

Leon Thompson, operations manager at Sentry Services Security Company, said along with gadgets, 'regular' people are also asking for security personnel.

“They are asking for electronics and individuals are also asking for bodyguards islandwide. People just want to be safe and make sure that they are safe. They want security cameras and motion sensors… that's what they are asking for mostly. And this is from both businesses and individuals,” he told the Sunday Observer.

People are also showing increased interest in having tracking systems installed in their vehicles, he said.

But it doesn't stop there.

Thompson gave the example of motorists who already have tracking systems installed, and are still requesting additional security when commuting.

“We call it fencing. When they park their car, we put an electronic fence around it. That means if somebody breaches it, before they even touch the car, you get a signal. It's a more updated electronic security. People will call us and say they are going downtown, and they will go and buy and do what they are doing, and we fence their car. If somebody tampers with it, the alarm will go off,” Thompson explained.

Managing director at KingAlarm John Azar told the Sunday Observer that there has been an uptick in terms of requests for security cameras and alarms.

“I want to say that even prior to this time, I think that the demand for services such as ours has been consistent because, obviously, persons are mindful of the crime situation. It's no secret. So, whenever they can put cost-effective methods in place to protect themselves or their loved ones, of course there will be demands for such products or services,” he said.

Head of the Kingston Western Police Division Superintendent Michael Phipps advised small business to also earmark funds, if they can, for security equipment.

“We have found that companies that invest in technology, and for example, have cameras around their business establishment... when we have to do investigations in the vicinity of the premises, they serve useful purpose to our investigation. So, I will implore all business operators to see if they could invest in security cameras,” he told the Sunday Observer.

But former prison chaplain Reverend Herro Blair Jr told the Sunday Observer that there needs to be a Government push behind installing security cameras across the island.

“There are cameras at every nook and cranny in a country like Singapore which is why it is one of the safest countries, and we're begging people for cameras. We need to invest in cameras,” he lamented.

Moreover, all three companies expressed that is it usually after people or someone they know fall victim to crime, that they run to the doors of security companies for protection.

Azar said he hopes to see a change in that regard.

“I would prefer if more people were proactive in putting in security systems to guard against instances of theft. Far too often I find that people are requesting systems in response to them already having become a victim of crime. From where I sit, I would say that a number of requests clearly are as a result of either concern on behalf of the person looking to put in that protection, maybe in the wake of them having an incident, a threat against them or them knowing someone who has become a victim of crime,” he told the Sunday Observer.

Azar said criminal activities have been intercepted in recent times, as a result of clients having security systems in place.

“That is not something from our perspective that is unusual. So, there are clients with alarm systems on their homes where attempted burglaries take place and the alarm systems detect such intrusion, and the criminals are even apprehended, or losses minimised. Certainly, we've had quite a few incidents fitting in to that of late,” he added.

Thompson agreed, saying that is what he found when people reach out.

“Most times it is after something happens. People will say 'this happened or that happened, and I want to be careful.' It's after something happens to their next-door neighbour or somebody on the street close to them that some decide to protect their place. But some people are careful of their spending power as well. People want the security but don't want to spend because the money is kinda tight.”

Benjamin likened the “wait until it reaches me” approach to panic buying.

“If your neighbour gets held up at gunpoint, you panic. People start saying it can happen to them and decide to safeguard themselves before it happens,” he said.

However, he added that: “There are people who are more organised, and they plan their lives better and know that this kind of security has now become a must. They say, 'I know the crime situation in Jamaica and I don't want to be caught with my hands down.' They are more organised.”