Electronic tickets could soon become a reality in Jamaica

In a bid to address the hiccups surrounding the issuing and payment of traffic tickets in Jamaica, an electronic system may have to be implemented.

This was revealed by Dr Lucien Jones, vice-chair of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC).

Dr Jones notes that the NRSC will be prioritizing the ticket management system in 2020 with a push for electronic ticketing. However, that is still in the infancy stage as the legal framework is not yet there to support that.

However, he pointed out that they have managed to address the challenges with the system that saw delays in the updating of information that tickets were paid. He remarked that last year there were some administrative delays but those have been worked out now and the information is now being updated in a more timely manner.