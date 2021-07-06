Eleven Miles residents clear debris for a small fee

A group of young men from Eleven Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew, instead of waiting on the National Works Agency (NWA) to remove debris from the road following rains associated with Tropical Storm Elsa, yesterday took on the job themselves.

The men, however, sought to profit from the activity by seeking a contribution from motorists as they cleared silt and rocks from the road.

Shawn William, 25, who has been living in area since birth, said he usually participates in the “road operation” whenever the area is affected by heavy rains.

“We a clean the road and make a likkle funds,” said Williams, as he waved a collection pan at motorists.

Stressing that motorists contributed $20, $50 and $100, Williams said, “If we get $20 we take it, if we get $5 we take it and then we share it up. We do this because is a whole heep a youths here and we just giving a hand same way. It better than fi take up gun. You can see say is a good thing we a do, we need some programme fi the youths,” he said.

Another young man, Romario Ronnie, 27, who also agreed with Williams, said the decision to clear the road was also in the interest of their own families and friends who utilise the roads.“We a gwan good so far, we make a likkle change fi get a lunch then we start again,” said Ronnie.

The Jamaica Observer also visited Weise Road in Nine Miles, where residents are usually devastated by floodwaters when the Chalky River bursts its banks during heavy rains.

However, the residents said they did not experience any flooding as they had late last year following the passage of tropical storms Zeta and Eta.

“We didn't have anything like that this time,” one resident said.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who took a tour of the community last year after the devastation, argued that residents did not need to relocate. He suggested that authorities invest in river training to mitigate flooding in the area.