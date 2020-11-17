Elon Musk now world’s third-richest man

Tesla and Space X boss Elon Musk has now surpassed Mark Zuckerberg to be the world’s, third-richest man.

He is now on par to be worth $117.5 billion compared to Zuckerberg’s net worth of $106 billion.

Musk saw his overall net worth skyrocket late Monday by a whopping $15 billion after the S&P announced it was bringing his automaker company into the fold among the most prestigious companies on the market.

Musk owns 20 per cent of Tesla’s shares and founded rocket company SpaceX He has experienced an increase of about $90bn in his fortune so far this year.

The two people in the world who are currently richer than Elon Musk are Bill Gates at $129 billion and Jeff Bezos at $184 billion.