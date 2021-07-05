Elsa stalls flights

MBJ Airports Limited, operators of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, yesterday reported that two flights were cancelled and at least eight delayed due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to MBJ's manager, commercial development and marketing, Sharon Hislop, the cancelled flights were Spirit Airlines flight number 833/270 from Fort Lauderdale and American Airlines AA2946 from Charlotte.

She added that among the delayed flights were four from American Airlines.

Hislop said Spirit Airlines has scheduled an extra section at the airport and that flight will arrive from Fort Lauderdale at 11:18 am on Monday and depart at 12.18 pm.

She stressed that while the airport remains open for normal operations, “MBJ Airports continues to monitor the projected path of Tropical Storm Elsa and its effect on the operations of our airline partners”.

In the meantime the Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) is expected to lift the tropical storm warning for the island this morning.

Late yesterday the ODPEM said while Tropical Storm Elsa was moving away from Jamaica it would continue to monitor the condition across the island.

According to the ODPEM, 13 Shelters were opened across the island mainly in Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon with approximately 30 persons occupying them at this time.