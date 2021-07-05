Elsa stalls flights

Elsa stalls flightsMonday, July 05, 2021
|
MBJ Airports Limited, operators of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, yesterday reported that two flights were cancelled and at least eight delayed due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
According to MBJ's manager, commercial development and marketing, Sharon Hislop, the cancelled flights were Spirit Airlines flight number 833/270 from Fort Lauderdale and American Airlines AA2946 from Charlotte.
She added that among the delayed flights were four from American Airlines.
Hislop said Spirit Airlines has scheduled an extra section at the airport and that flight will arrive from Fort Lauderdale at 11:18 am on Monday and depart at 12.18 pm.
She stressed that while the airport remains open for normal operations, “MBJ Airports continues to monitor the projected path of Tropical Storm Elsa and its effect on the operations of our airline partners”.
In the meantime the Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) is expected to lift the tropical storm warning for the island this morning.
Late yesterday the ODPEM said while Tropical Storm Elsa was moving away from Jamaica it would continue to monitor the condition across the island.
According to the ODPEM, 13 Shelters were opened across the island mainly in Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon with approximately 30 persons occupying them at this time.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy