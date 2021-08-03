Emancipation Day scenes

Jamaicans yesterday flocked Hellshire Beach and Caymans River, both in St Catherine, for respite from the searing summer heat, but mainly in keeping with tradition as the island observed the Emancipation Day holiday.

But leisure wasn't the only activity taking place yesterday as residents of Norwich Heights in Portland went about repairing the road in their community after growing frustrated by a lack of response from the Housing Corporation of Jamaica to their complaints about the poor state of the road.