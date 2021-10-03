Emotional send-off for former PNP candidate Ewan Stephenson

Under normal circumstances, Ewan Mark Stephenson's funeral service would have attracted thousands in person.

But although they were not physically there, many followed the glowing tributes showered on the late businessman, retired banker, farmer and more, during an emotional farewell in his home parish of St Elizabeth last Wednesday, September 29.

Also a former general election candidate for the Opposition People's National Party in the September 2020 vote, as he tried to represent the people of St Elizabeth South Western, Stephenson's life was chronicled with energy, spirit and style to those watching electronically, and the limited numbers present at Grace and Truth Brethren Assembly in the prolific farming village of Flagaman.

One after the other, mourners, charged to enlighten others about the man, stuck to their task with grace, as the sentiments flowed like fine wine.

No political sword was drawn on the day, and as confirmation, the man who eulogised Stephenson, Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Chris Tufton, now a ruling Jamaica Labour Party senior, scored his verbal runs freely on a podium pitch that had been generously utilised by speakers before him, who were given dignified invitations to do so by officiating priests Rev Dr Peter Garth and Rev Gerald Emanuel.

“Ewan allowed people to enjoy themselves and he never stopped giving,” Dr Tufton remarked. “He was a kind human being and was admired by all. Although we did not support the same political organisation, my respect for Ewan has remained strong,” said Stephenson family friend Dr Tufton, whose wife, Neadean, is the younger sister to Stephenson's widow, Elaine.

“Ewan taught me to eat curry goat and white rice for breakfast,” Dr Tufton revealed, in injecting a lighter side to the proceedings.

The health minister, who served the St Elizabeth South Western constituency as Member of Parliament from 2007 to 2011, lauded his friend's strength of character, underlining the courage he showed in the confrontation with cancer.

“When Ewan found out that he had terminal cancer, he never gave up. We will always remember and cherish him,” Tufton ended.

Tear-filled Naedean Tufton, in her tribute described, Stephenson as a gentle giant, and an extraordinary man with a big heart. “He was our children's favourite uncle,” she added.

PNP President Mark Golding, who, like Manchester North Western Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips shared pre-recorded expressions with those in attendance, said that Stephenson was “a wonderful man of courage and commitment who respected me.”

Phillips underlined that Stephenson, originally from Seaton in the south-western parish, and who resided at Seaview, a part of the extended Southfield community which borders the south-eastern and south-western constituencies up to the time of his death, as a decent human being and kind man.

Similarly, outgoing chairman of the PNP's Region Five, which comprises the parishes of St Elizabeth and Manchester, Howard McCatty, lauded Stephenson for the work that he did with the people of the parish. “The people of South West St Elizabeth in turn loved him. He was a man who served with compassion…a real caring man,” McCatty said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Melissa Stephenson, tears landing on her script at times, said her uncle was “dignified to the very end. He was a man of principle who lifted others to climb,” she stated.

Father of boys Brandon and Mark, Stephenson, who rose from a junior position to become branch manager of RBTT Bank (Black River), later Sagicor Bank, died on September 9, two days after his 59th birthday, after a gallant fight with cancer of the stomach, which was detected months before the 2020 General Election. He, however, insisted that he wanted to try out elective politics, following an elaborate surgical procedure.

His body was interred at the family plot, Seaview, overlooking picturesque Treasure Beach.