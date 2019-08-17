Empire star Jussie Smollett considering lawsuit

Jussie Smollett is reportedly considering suing the city of Chicago.

The Empire star had been accused of having orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself last January. Although he had the case against him dropped in March, local officials sued him for around US $500,000 in April to cover various costs, including to compensate for the overtime pay for police who investigated his case.

And according to documents obtained by TMZ, Jussie is now considering filing a suit in response “for their conduct underlying the arrest and their conduct thereafter.”

The 37-year-old actor was initially indicted on 16 felony counts of lying to police over the alleged attack but the charges were later dismissed.

However, a special prosecutor is now looking into the dismissal and could reinstate the charges, much to the fury of Jussie’s lawyers.