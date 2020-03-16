Employers encouraged to explore option to provide services remotely

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is encouraging all employers and business operators to explore the option of extending their services remotely to customers.

This move is recommended as a precautionary measure to safeguard customers and workers to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which is now affecting Jamaica.

Employers are also encouraged to make use of the provision under the Flexible Work Arrangement Act.

The Ministry is imploring employers to allow workers the necessary period of absence and/or quarantine if required. This privilege should be extended even beyond the Employers and business operators to take the necessary steps to protect workers from the virus.

Workers should be provided with the appropriate tools and information needed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, persons with disabilities are being advised to take special care at this time in safeguarding their health from COVID-19.

Persons with disabilities and caregivers are advised to wash or sanitise hands frequently and avoid touching face, eyes, nose or mouth, and follow the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the prevention and control of the spread of the virus.

The Ministry is calling on families and communities to look out for these persons and extend care and support where necessary.