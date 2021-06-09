Employers generally hire students with relevant work experience

Dear Mr Brown:

You keep recommending college-based programmes and graduate certificate programmes instead of a master's programme. I would like for you to explain the benefits of a college programme. I would think that university would be a better option.

SR

Dear SR,

Statistics Canada data show the professional, scientific and technical services sector had more than 70,000 vacant technology positions.

There is a skills shortage, particularly in the technology sector, that is more acute because the novel coronavirus pandemic dramatically accelerated the shift to a digital economy. However, most jobs in the Canadian workforce are in non-technical sectors such as health care and social assistance, retail, and construction.

As such, due to the current skills shortage, the private sector is focusing on the use of training programmes tailored for specific positions, rather than depending on recruiting from universities.

Over the years, Canadian technology companies have also relied on immigrants to fill the gaps, although the pandemic closures have temporarily undermined that strategy as well.

Those who are currently unemployed, laid off, or furloughed may benefit from massive re-training during the economic downturn. Training is more current, faster and cheaper.

For example, Google has its own certification programmes in Canada, designed to be completed in six months, that target everyone from existing IT workers who want to add to their skill sets to those who have never studied or worked in the IT sector previously.

The shift will be for obtaining certification throughout a lifelong learning process.

COLLEGES VS UNIVERSITIES



In Canada, the main difference between colleges and universities is the focus on practical knowledge and hands-on experience; it is not that one is necessarily better or higher than the other. They are different, and each has its place. However, some believe that colleges provide a smoother transition for new immigrants to settle in Canada.

In Canada, college programmes are designed and developed, in part, based on the support and feedback from employers and industry. There is a direct link between the needs of employers and the school curriculum and experiences. The link between colleges and industry is essential. Employers generally wish to hire students who have relevant, career-related work experience. College programmes are focused on how knowledge and skills are applied in the workplace.

The example that I like to use is that of a young MBA graduate who has no idea how to run a company immediately after graduation because the programme was based on research and theoretical concepts, rather than applied or practical learning. Stated in a different way, a post-graduate certificate in human resources management may teach a graduate how to be a human resources manager, while a master's in human resources management, based on a thesis or dissertation, may not adequately prepare a graduate to run a human resources department.

I believe that one may be overeducated and underexperienced by obtaining a master's degree in Canada with no Canadian work experience. A master's degree is something to pursue after one obtains adequate experience in Canada. I understand that the concept is different in Jamaica, which is the reason I am making the effort to explain the distinction.

CO-OP PROGRAMMES AND INTERNSHIPS

Many college programmes also include co-op work opportunities and internships. An internship is similar to a co-op programme. The main difference is that internships are usually for a one-term arrangement, whereas co-op programmes entail multiple work terms. Students will alternate between terms of study and terms of work throughout the entire programme. This also assists with a smooth transition to Canada. However, international students are still able to work on a part-time basis during their studies.

Popular college programmes:

• Cloud computing for big data

• Computer software & database development

• Cyber infrastructure specialist

• Interactive media management

• Wireless networking

• Wireless telecommunications

• Computer programming

• Digital communications

• Web Development.

Should you be ready to apply, I can assist you with the process.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM— a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com