End of an era: Microsoft is killing off Internet Explorer

When was the last time you used Microsoft’s Internet Explorer to search for anything on the web? Yea, we thought as much.

By this time next year, Internet Explorer will be no more. Microsoft announced this past week that it will get rid of the browser on August 17, 2021.

According to the announcement, the web app for Microsoft Teams will stop supporting the most recent version of the browser— Internet Explorer 11—this coming November, while the rest of the services apps in 365 will stop supporting it next year.

Microsoft Edge will replace Explorer and will have more features than Explorer since it will rely on Chromium software which was created by Google for their Chrome browser.