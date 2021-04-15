ENDS to be expanded next week, says PM

ENDS to be expanded next week, says PMThursday, April 15, 2021
PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says the E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) is to be expanded to additional areas by next week.
The pilot, which commenced in Portmore, St Catherine on March 26, was extended to Kingston and St Andrew and St James on April 2.
Holness, who was speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, said that the system has been going well and the demand for the service has been overwhelming.
“We will make further arrangements for its expansion across the island. We are still working out some of the glitches. We are hearing the complaints, we are hearing the recommendations, and very shortly, you should see a full scaling up of the ENDS programme,” he said.
ENDS is a partnership between the Government of Jamaica and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica. It allows the quick service industry and delivery operators registered to operate during the hours of the curfew until midnight.
Customers will be able to choose from listed vendors and pay for their orders using a debit/credit card or a top-up voucher.
