ENDS to undergo major overhaul before Aug 4 restart

THE E-commerce National Delivery Solution (ENDS) has now come to the end of phase one of the pilot programme and is undergoing a major overhaul in preparation for an official launch for phase two.

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is the partner of the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) in the ENDS initiative.

A release yesterday from the security ministry said the temporary unavailability of the programme, as of yesterday, is to facilitate the process of fine-tuning the new and improved ENDS 2.0 software being donated to the programme.

Resumption is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, which should see the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) experiencing greater ease of validation for individuals who are authorised to participate, as well as companies having the ability to register multiple locations. Consequently, these new features will require the re-registration of the companies that are presently operating on the ENDS platform.

According to the release, the PSOJ, JCF, the Transport Authority, the Social Development Commission, all 14 municipalities and eGov Jamaica Limited continue to work tirelessly to improve the ENDS experience to the public and merchants alike.

It is estimated that through ENDS over 3,000 Jamaicans returned to productivity during the curfew hours as the Government maintains the policy of balancing lives with livelihoods.

The web-based ENDS system enables approved service industries and delivery stakeholders registered on the platform to operate until midnight. The platform facilitates the application process and is a gateway to a list of approved online delivery service providers.