PHOTO: Energy-saving deal inked for schools

PHOTO: Energy-saving deal inked for schoolsTuesday, April 05, 2022
Chairman of the National Education Trust (NET) Ryan Reid (sitting, left) signs a landmark energy-saving deal with general manager of the Development Bank of Jamaica Denise Arana that will allow the implementation of a massive solar project called 'The Pilot Project' at 15 schools across the island. The public-private partnership also includes Rosewell Development Inc and the Ministry of Education. Observing the signing are (from left) acting executive director at NET Latoya Harris; managing director of Rosewall Development Inc Daniel Roscoe; Minister of Education Fayval Williams; managing director of the Development Bank of Jamaica Milverton Reynolds; and deputy chairman of NET Andrew Warwar.
