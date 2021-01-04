England goes under lockdown once again

A new coronavirus lockdown has been ordered for England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has directed everyone to stay at home except for permitted reasons. These include essential medical needs, food shopping, exercise, and work for those who cannot do so from home

The lockdown will begin at midnight today.

All schools and colleges will be closed, and students will switch to online learning until the middle of February.

Johnson urged citizens to observe restrictions, especially as the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge.

On Monday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the 7th day in a row.

Johnson said the weeks ahead would be the “hardest yet”.

But he added that he believed the country was entering “the last phase of the struggle”.