England records zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time

For the first time since March last year, a day passed in Britain in which no COVID-19 deaths occurred.

This is a positive sign for the country as it continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Additionally, Scotland and Northern Ireland also reported no new deaths for Sunday. But Wales reported four more residents dead from Covid-19 in Monday’s update.

The U.K.’s alert level has been lowered from a four to a three, meaning the transmission of coronavirus is no longer deemed to be high or rising exponentially, though it’s still in general circulation.

After hitting a peak of 70,000 cases per day in January, the U.K. is now recording an average of less than 2,000 new daily infections. According to Forbes, The UK had one of the world’s most successful vaccine rollouts. Over a quarter of residents are fully vaccinated and more than half fully inoculated.

A total 127, 609 people in the UK have died from the virus.