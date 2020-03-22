English football suspended until at least April 30

English football suspended until at least April 30Sunday, March 22, 2020
|
Professional football in England
will not resume until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement from the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association, along with the Women’s professional game, the Professional Footballers’ Association and the League Managers’ Association confirmed the extension to the suspension.
The governing bodies had originally agreed to a suspension last Friday until early April.
The statement read: “We have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than April 30.”
The joint statement said the bodies were united in their commitment to getting the 2019-20 campaign finished, and that the FA board had agreed to extend indefinitely the season end date, which is usually fixed at June 1.
“The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19,” the statement read.
“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.
“We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing Euro 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.”
