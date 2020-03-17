English teams again trying to acquire Jamaican Leon Bailey

English teams again trying to acquire Jamaican Leon BaileyTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
It has been reported that Chelsea has revived interest in acquiring Jamaican international Leon Bailey for £85 million.
The Bayer Leverkusen winger has scored a total of seven goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season and still has three years left in his contract with Leverkusen. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old has been attracting interest from Premier League teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.
Bundesliga Rivals Bayern Munich have also been monitoring developments surrounding Bailey, however, reports suggest that Leverkusen would prefer to sell to a non-German club.
According to reports, Chelsea scouts were particularly impressed by Bailey’s performance against Rangers last week. Bailey was a standout performer against Steven Gerrard’s side in the Europa League at Ibrox, scoring the third goal in a 3-1 first-leg victory.
The Jamaican first broke onto the scene at Belgium club Genk, where he played for 18 months before moving to Leverkusen in Germany in January 2017 for £18m.
