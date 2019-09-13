Enjoy screen time: Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ are here

Apple’s September 10 Special Event shed

some light on two upcoming services, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+. The

announcements serve to cement Apple’s intention to move further into the realm

of services to support its hardware product offerings.

Apple Arcade is the company’s game streaming service. For US$4.99 customers will enjoy unlimited access to over 100 exclusive games from popular developers like CAPCOM and Konami. There will also be a 1-month free trial available for first time users.

The games will be available for download and users can play online or offline.

The Service will be available on iPhone, iPad, iPad touch, the Mac and Apple TV. Users will be able to play on September 19, 2019.

“ChuChu Rocket! Universe” from Sega.

“Exit the Gungeon” from Devolver.

“Overland” from Finji.

“PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE” from Bandai Namco.

“Projection: First Light” from Blowfish.

“Rayman Mini” from Ubisoft.

Apple TV+ aims to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other video streaming platforms. The service will cost users US$4.99 per month with a 7-day free trial. Up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription. The streaming service includes several exclusive titles such as:

“See” starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard

“The Morning Show” produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and starring Steve Carell.

“For All Mankind” from Ronald D. Moore

Apple’s “The Morning Show” will debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on November 1.

Apple users can stream from a compatible iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac.

Official trailer for the movie “See” exclusively available on Apple TV+

Apple is sweetening the deal with Apple TV+ for new hardware purchases. Starting September 10, 2019, all new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac purchases will come with 1-year free Apple TV+ subscription. This is a smart move by Apple. Netflix dominates the streaming service domain and if they hope to make a dent in the market, offering the service with new purchases can also pull loyal Apple customers.

Users can start using the service on November 1st, 2019 and customers can also subscribe and watch content from a Chrome or Firefox browser. Apple TV+ will also be available on the Apple TV app included on some 2018/2019 and newer Samsung Smart TVs and LG, Sony, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and or VIZIO systems soon.

— Story written by Renor C.