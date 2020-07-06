Ennio Morricone, composer who created theme song for ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’, dies at 91

Ennio Morricone, composer who created theme song for ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’, dies at 91Monday, July 06, 2020
|
Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer who created the coyote howl theme song for The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, has died.
Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said he died early on Monday in a Rome hospital of complications from a fall, in which he broke a leg.
He remained “fully lucid and with great dignity right until the end” and said goodbye to “his beloved wife Maria”, the statement said.
Morricone’s funeral will be “strictly private,” Assumma said, without mentioning a date.
Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote on Twitter: “Adieu maestro, and thank you for the emotions you gave us.”
