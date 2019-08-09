Singer’s cancer diagnosis puts skin bleaching back in the spotlight

Skin cancer is a lurking danger that not many people in Jamaica take serious note of, especially those who bleach their skin. Medical experts have noted that agents within the chemicals used in skin bleaching can cause skin cancer.

A recent revelation by an overseas entertainer has brought into sharp focus the importance of proper skincare in order to avoid skin cancer.

Tracy Leanne Jefford, the 2017 contestant in the X Factor entertainment show is the latest person to open up about the issue of skin cancer.

Jefford said she was diagnosed in April with basal cell carcinoma (BCC), which is the most common type of skin cancer.

The mum-of-three has blamed the use of sunbeds every other day for her condition. “I hold my hands up. I abused my own skin by not protecting it. You need to put factor 50 on as soon as you walk out that door,” said Jefford.

“I thought I was invincible. I used to look at ladies in the paper that had been diagnosed with skin cancer and it would say it was through sunbed abuse. I’d look at them and I’d think, that is so sad — but I’d still carry on thinking it wouldn’t happen to me,” she added.