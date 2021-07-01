Entertainment back but police say noise abatement act still stands

The Jamaica Constabulary Force on Thursday reminded the Jamaican public that despite the government’s adjustment to the COVID-19 containment measures in relation to the entertainment sector that the provisions of the Noise Abatement Act remain in force.

According to police, this means that persons seeking to hold events of any size must seek permission from their local police.

The Noise Abatement Act stipulates that an application must be made in writing to the Superintendent in charge of the division at least 10 days prior to the date of the event.

The written application should contain pertinent details such as the number or persons expected at the event and the proposed start and end times.

Police also reminded persons that other agencies, such as the Municipal Authority and Copyright Agencies also have a part to play in the granting of permits to stage events.

The police used the ocasion to remind entertainment stakeholders to consult with their local police when planning events to ensure the smooth resumption of activities in the sector.