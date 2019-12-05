Entertainment zones are under construction, says Minister Grange

Minister of Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange was the bearer of good news at the launch of Reggae Month on Tuesday night. She announced that her ministry has identified and was in the process of building entertainment zones across the island.

“We have started building out Fort Rocky as an entertainment zone, work has actually started. We’ve identified other locations, a location in Negril, in Trelawney, and in Portmore, where we’re gonna build out facilities to host entertainment events,” she said.

The Minister said these zones will not be affected by the noise abatement act.

“You all know the issue of the Noise Abatement Act. So we are ensuring that there are facilities across the island where you can have your events. If you want to do it 24/7 you’ll be free to do so,” she said to a cheering crowd.