Entertainment zones are under construction, says Minister Grange

Entertainment zones are under construction, says Minister GrangeThursday, December 05, 2019
|
Minister of Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange was the bearer of good news at the launch of Reggae Month on Tuesday night. She announced that her ministry has identified and was in the process of building entertainment zones across the island.
“We have started building out Fort Rocky as an entertainment zone, work has actually started. We’ve identified other locations, a location in Negril, in Trelawney, and in Portmore, where we’re gonna build out facilities to host entertainment events,” she said.
The Minister said these zones will not be affected by the noise abatement act.
“You all know the issue of the Noise Abatement Act. So we are ensuring that there are facilities across the island where you can have your events. If you want to do it 24/7 you’ll be free to do so,” she said to a cheering crowd.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy