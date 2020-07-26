Entire 5th grade in T&T school quarantined after student gets COVID-19

A student who tested for COVID-19 has

prompted an entire class and teachers at the Maraval Roman Catholic School in

Trinidad to be quarantined.

The country’s Health Ministry made the disclosure at a virtual press conference yesterday, July 25.

An estimated 300 people will have to be contacted, tested and maybe quarantined.

The school has contacted parents and guardians of its students to inform them of the development.

The school’s letter to parents said, “As was advised by the Chief Medical Officer in today’s Media briefing, all students of the standard five class are to remain under quarantine. Quarantine means that the student does not leave his/her home nor interact with any other person who is not a member of his/her own household.”

The note continued, “Furthermore, we have been advised that a representative from the Ministry of Health or the Regional Health Authority will be in direct contact with the parent/guardian of each standard five student over the weekend to inform on the date, time and location when the student will be tested, via a swab sample taken from the back of the throat, for COVID-19.”

The exercise is due to begin today, July 26, and will include all teaching staff and other personnel who were on duty during the week.

The school said the premises will be fumigated and professionally sanitised tomorrow.