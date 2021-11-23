Entrepreneurship to take centre stage at Future of Caribbean Money conference in December

A greater focus is expected to be placed on entrepreneurs at the upcoming Future of Caribbean Money conference set to take place from December 8-9.

As global financial markets witness a rise in the number of new and exciting products and services, entrepreneurs and small businesses are being equipped to take advantage of some of these attractive offerings, which could also create new opportunities for them.

“Entrepreneurship and the way we do business will be the focus of the series of discussions over the two days,” said Ingrid Riley, event organiser.

The virtually staged event will feature some 30 speakers who will address a wide range of topics which will help small players to better grasp how to understand, manage and invest their money as well as tap into the future of technology as they engage new digital platforms such as e-commerce, blockchains, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies.

Milan Koch, founding partner of Mantis Venture Capital; Dr Jillian Bethel, co-founder of Crypto Isle, bitcoin and cryptocurrency expert; and Adella Toulon Forrester, blockchain technologist are cited among the expert list of presenters to join the hybrid event to be live-streamed from Nassau, The Bahamas.

Andrea Dempster Chung, founder and director of Kingston Creatives; Bay-C of former reggae group TOK; Javette Nixon, founder of Esther Ventures are also named among some of the popular Jamaicans expected to participate in the conference.

The panel of speakers, who will be drawn from a list of regional and global experts, will utilise fireside chats, panel discussions and keynote presentations during the forum to engage attendees. Assembled will be a heady collection of Caribbean and global entrepreneurs, creatives, tech community leaders, investors, legal eagles and policy wonks to share what's happening in the Caribbean and why it matters, all within a global context.

“SiliconCaribe's Future of Caribbean Money event will show you who and what is reimagining and reshaping how money can work better for Caribbean people and businesses. It's a great event to prepare you for 2022,” Riley said.