Environmentalist calls for compensation for recycling plastic bottles

Wouldn’t it be great if you could get some money when you recycle your plastic bottles?

Well that’s what environmentalist Peter Espeut has been campaigning for. Espeut wants there to be a compensation scheme for the recycling plastic bottles.

Mr. Espeut said the refund system will be beneficial in more ways than one. It will cause plastic bottles to be removed from the streets, and with the limited garbage trucks that are available, ease garbage collection. He said the refund system will work like the glass bottle return system in which persons are paid.