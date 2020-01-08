Environmentalist calls for compensation for recycling plastic bottles

Environmentalist calls for compensation for recycling plastic bottlesWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
Wouldn’t it be great if you could get some money when you recycle your plastic bottles?
Well that’s what environmentalist Peter Espeut has been campaigning for. Espeut wants there to be a compensation scheme for the recycling plastic bottles.
Mr. Espeut said the refund system will be beneficial in more ways than one. It will cause plastic bottles to be removed from the streets, and with the limited garbage trucks that are available, ease garbage collection. He said the refund system will work like the glass bottle return system in which persons are paid.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy