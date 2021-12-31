EOJ makes provision for people awaiting new ID cards

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) has instituted special provisions for people who do not receive their new voters' identification cards by tomorrow.

The current voter ID cards will no longer be valid after Friday, December 31, 2021 and effective January 1, 2022 only the new voter identification cards bearing the Electoral Commission of Jamaica logo will be valid.

In a release yesterday, the EOJ said electors who do not receive their new voter ID card by Friday may request a temporary 'Letter of Identity' to be used as a provisional identification document in the interim.

This document may be requested from the EOJ's head office at 43 Duke Street, Kingston or from the EOJ constituency office where the elector is registered.

The EOJ has so far printed 850,000 new voter ID cards and electors are being urged to collect their new card at the specified pick-up location. The renewal process will continue into 2022 and electors should renew in order to have a valid voter ID card.

For further information electors may contact the EOJ at (876) 922-0425-9, toll-free at 888 991 VOTE (8683) or e-mail eojinfo@eoj.com.jm.