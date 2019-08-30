EPL guru comes September 3 to help structure Jamaica’s football

English Premier League (EPL) guru Richard Scudamore will visit Jamaica on Tuesday (September 3) to help structure the business model of the island’s top tier football competition the .

Speaking at the launch of the RSPL on Thursday at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) in New Kingston, St Andrew, chairman of the Premier League Clubs’ Association (PLCA), Mike Henry, said Scudamore will advise on professionalising the RSPL.

Scudamore had a long history with England’s football stretching back decades. He was the executive chairman of the EPL from 2014 until he retired in November.

According to Henry, Scudamore will spend two days on the island during which he will conduct meetings with the league’s organising body, the PLCA and other stakeholders, with the objective of having a similar business model structure as the EPL.

Henry said, “The Premier League needs to be an equitable income distribution, which is one of the models that the EPL exists on. After all, in Jamaica we have 12 clubs, the English Premier League has 20 clubs. Three clubs go down, three clubs come up.”

“In the share structure of the EPL, you leave your share, you pass them on to the club coming up. And then you make sure the clubs begin to learn the structure, the management of what is needed,” Henry said.

Scudamore’s visit will also help the PLCA structure intellectual property rights of the RSPL as well as avoiding conflicts with football’s governing body in the island, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

According to Henry, in the new paradigm, both the JFF and the PLCA will work in tandem with each entity fully aware of their role in the structure.