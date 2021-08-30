Escapees believed to have cut a hole in cell at Port Royal lock-up

Police on Monday (August 30) said a manhunt was underway in the Kingston Eastern Division, after three prisoners escaped from the Port Royal lock-up.

According to police, the men were discovered missing during a check at the lock-ups about 4:45 a.m.

Preliminary investigations suggested the inmates escaped by cutting a hole in the cell door.

Members of the public, especially those in the surrounding communities such as Rockfort, Bull Bay, Harbour View, Bayhore Park and Melbrook Heights, are advised to be on the lookout for persons fitting the description of the escapees.

The escapees are:

Twenty-nine-year-old Prince Levy, otherwise called ‘Tallman’, a call centre worker of Cedar Valley, Sligoville in St. Catherine, who is charged for . He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 188 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall. He is known to frequent St. Mary and Kensington Court, Kingston 5. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.Murder

Twenty-five-year-old Junior Creary, otherwise called ‘Whopper’ a construction worker of Carnarvan Street, Kingston 13, who is charged for . He is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall. He is known to frequent Cannon Street, Kingston and parts of St. Ann. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a white merino and plaid shorts.Wounding with Intent with the Use of a Firearm