Escapees believed to have cut a hole in cell at Port Royal lock-up

Escapees believed to have cut a hole in cell at Port Royal lock-upMonday, August 30, 2021
|
Police on Monday (August 30) said a manhunt was underway in the Kingston Eastern Division, after three prisoners escaped from the Port Royal lock-up.
According to police, the men were discovered missing during a check at the lock-ups about 4:45 a.m.
Preliminary investigations suggested the inmates escaped by cutting a hole in the cell door.
Members of the public, especially those in the surrounding communities such as Rockfort, Bull Bay, Harbour View, Bayhore Park and Melbrook Heights, are advised to be on the lookout for persons fitting the description of the escapees.
The escapees are:
- Twenty-nine-year-old Prince Levy, otherwise called ‘Tallman’, a call centre worker of Cedar Valley, Sligoville in St. Catherine, who is charged for . He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 188 centimetres (6 feet 2 inches) tall. He is known to frequent St. Mary and Kensington Court, Kingston 5. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.Murder
- Twenty-five-year-old Junior Creary, otherwise called ‘Whopper’ a construction worker of Carnarvan Street, Kingston 13, who is charged for . He is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall. He is known to frequent Cannon Street, Kingston and parts of St. Ann. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed in a white merino and plaid shorts.Wounding with Intent with the Use of a Firearm
- Forty-four-year-old David Taylor, of Pleasant View, 8 Miles in Bull Bay, St. Andrew, who is charged for He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall; he also has gold teeth. He is known to frequent Dallas Castle and Papine in St. Andrew. Prior to his escape, he was seen dressed a white t-shirt with designs on the front and brown shorts.Having Sex with a Person Under the Age of 16.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy