Essential service workers pleased with fast food access

Essential service workers pleased with fast food accessTuesday, September 07, 2021
By JASON CROSS
A number of essential service workers in Kingston and St Andrew yesterday expressed satisfaction with being able to walk in to fast-food restaurants and make purchases as the country went through the second of this week's three no-movement days implemented to limit spread of the novel coronavirus.
The experience was in contrast to what some of them complained about during previous lockdown days last week and the week before.
A member of the Jamaica Defence Force told the Jamaica Observer outside the KFC restaurant in New Kingston that it felt “great” being able to access food by walking into the store.
A firefighter, who was also at the same KFC location, explained that he was just returning to work from vacation and therefore could not give a comparison, as he was not on the road last week or the week before. However, he complained that while he was at home he was unable to order meals for delivery. He said one pizza company told him that they don't deliver to his community at this time, despite it being located in the Corporate Area.
“What is the sense you forcing people to use it and you can't provide the service. It don't mek any sense,” he said.
At Burger King, in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, people, including a pregnant woman and a male minor, were interrogated by a group of policemen on motorcycles as they entered an awaiting motor vehicle with food and drinks in hand. After a brief conversation, they were allowed to proceed on their way.
One man and a female companion approached a cashier at the walk-up window at the restaurant pleading for service and claiming to be security guards who were very hungry after leaving work. An employee told the Observer that individuals who could not provide proof that they were essential workers became irate when refused service. The employee said that some of them eventually asked essential service workers to place their orders.
