Eta regains strength, brings rain to Jamaica, Cuba and Cayman Islands

Eta has

regained strength and is now back to tropical storm status, bringing rain to

Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

The weather system, which made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday, is now located to the west of Grand Cayman Island and has sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts.

Eta is expected to bring heavy rainfall and storm surges to Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands this weekend. It is also expected to affect The Bahamas and Florida early next week.

A Broad Trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean associated with Tropical Depression Eta is expected to continue to produce cloudy conditions with periods of rainfall and occasional thunderstorms across the island over the next few days.

The tropical storm, which had been downgraded to a tropical depression earlier this week, is expected to strengthen even more before making landfall in central Cuba on Sunday. It is believed that the heavy rain from Eta could lead to flooding and landslides that could threaten lives.

As for Jamaica, the Met Service said that residents should expect rainfall and thunderstorms across the country over the next few days as Eta passes close by.