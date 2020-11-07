Eta regains strength, brings rain to Jamaica, Cuba and Cayman Islands

Eta regains strength, brings rain to Jamaica, Cuba and Cayman IslandsSaturday, November 07, 2020
|
Eta has
regained strength and is now back to tropical storm status, bringing rain to
Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands.
The weather system, which made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday, is now located to the west of Grand Cayman Island and has sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts.
Eta is expected to bring heavy rainfall and storm surges to Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands this weekend. It is also expected to affect The Bahamas and Florida early next week.
The tropical storm, which had been downgraded to a tropical depression earlier this week, is expected to strengthen even more before making landfall in central Cuba on Sunday. It is believed that the heavy rain from Eta could lead to flooding and landslides that could threaten lives.
As for Jamaica, the Met Service said that residents should expect rainfall and thunderstorms across the country over the next few days as Eta passes close by.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy