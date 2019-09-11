EU helping the Bahamas to bounce back from Hurricane Dorian

The European Union (EU) mission in Jamaica announced on Wednesday that it is mobilising €500,000 in humanitarian aid funding to address the most urgent needs of those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The funding will go towards shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene.

“Hurricane Dorian has left a large trail of destruction with many casualties and leaving homes in ruins. We will do all we can to help, getting aid in to the people on the ground. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy and with the Bahamian authorities and brave first responders on the scene,” Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides said.

The EU said that as an immediate first response, it mobilised a humanitarian expert to the Bahamas to make a first assessment of the needs last week.

In the coming days, two liaison officers from the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre will join him to coordinate the incoming assistance.

Also, following a request for assistance from the Bahamas, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated and relief, logistics and communications support are being sent by the Netherlands and by Luxembourg.

The EU says it is also supporting the efforts of the National Red Cross to provide urgent assistance to the victims.

The EU’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in close contact with the authorities of the Bahamas and member states to monitor the situation and channel further assistance.

The powerful Category 5 storm, which hit the Bahamas on September 1, is considered the strongest Atlantic hurricane documented to directly impact a landmass since records began.