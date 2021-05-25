EU relaxing travel rules for fully vaccinated people

THE European Union (EU) last Wednesday took a step towards relaxing tourism travel rules for visitors from outside the bloc with EU ambassadors agreeing to allow fully vaccinated visitors in, according to American broadcaster CBS News .

The EU also agreed to ease the criteria for nations to be considered safe countries from which all tourists can travel. Up to now, that list included only seven nations. Names of nations were not disclosed.

The EU imposed strict measures last year to contain COVID-19 outbreaks but the bloc's 27 ambassadors now say many of those restrictions on non-essential travel should be eased. Specifically, tourists from outside the bloc who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed in.

The European Council “will now recommend that member states ease some of the current restrictions” for those who have been vaccinated, said EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand. He didn't give a date when the borders will reopen since EU countries have yet to formally approve the measures.

“The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted,” said Wigand. The EU's European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is to give advice on the list.

CBS reported, too, that the EU would be granting COVID-19 “safety seals” to tourism businesses compliant with health and safety requirements, and a new COVID-19 tourism safety protocol and label will facilitate the safe reopening of tourism in the EU. The safety seal received by these compliant tourism businesses will therefore increase the trust of travellers and workers.

The relaxation of rules was proposed earlier this month by the European Commission, which said entry should be granted to all those fully vaccinated with EU-authorised shots. COVID-19 vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the bloc's drug regulator, include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The EMA hasn't approved any vaccines from Russia or China as of yet but is looking at data for Russia's Sputnik V jab.

Wigand said ambassadors also agreed on an “emergency brake” mechanism designed to stop dangerous virus variants from entering the 27-nation bloc through quickly enacted travel limits if the infection situation deteriorates in a non-EU country.

EU nations have been struggling throughout the pandemic to prop up their vital tourism industry, and hope to recover some income over the peak summer season.

Greece, which is heavily reliant on tourism, has already lifted quarantine restrictions for the US, Britain, Israel, and other non-EU countries as negotiations between governments and EU lawmakers to introduce COVID-19 certificates aimed at facilitating travel across the region this summer continue. A deal is required by the end of the month to ensure the system will be up and running by the end of June.