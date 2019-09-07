Every time the Duchess of Sussex turns up to support her friend Serena Williams in a Grand Slam final, she loses

It’s the strangest thing, and it happened again on Saturday.

Serena Williams lost the last Grand Slam event of the year, the U.S. Open, going down to Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu 6-3,7-5 while being watched by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Willams has been defeated in four Grand Slam finals since 2017, losing to the Japanese teenager Naomi Oasaka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and now the 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu.

At Wimbledon 2018, the Duchess of Sussex saw her friend being beaten by the cool German Angelique Kerber, and the following year Williams was blown away by the diminutive Romanian Simona Halep in straight sets, again with Markle in the Royal Box.

Fashion-conscious Markle flew commercial this time to support Williams, copping flak from the British media for not being with the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family for their Balmoral get together. Many media houses pointed to her decision to leave her husband, Prince Harry, and 4-month baby to lend support to tennis legend Williams.

The hard-hitting Andreecu, whose game is reminiscent of Serena William’s, outplayed the favourite to win. She, too, has a powerful serve and rock-solid groundstrokes that always seemed to have Williams on the back foot.

With a two-year-old daughter and about to turn 38, it will get increasingly harder for Williams to secure that historic 24th Grand Slam title.

Although Markle’s loyalty and friendship is admirable, perhaps Serena should tell her to stay away next time – if she wants to get in the history books that is!