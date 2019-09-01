Ex-Deputy PM Dr Ken Baugh is dead

Ex-Deputy PM Dr Ken Baugh is deadSunday, September 01, 2019
|
Former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Kenneth Baugh is dead. He was 78.
“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Kenneth Lee O’Neil Baugh OJ,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness posted on social media.
Dr Baugh died at 10:05 Sunday morning.
He was Opposition Leader, Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for West Central St Catherine. He was also General Secretary and Chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party.
