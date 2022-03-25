Ex-Haitian senator agrees to US extradition

Former Haitian Senator Joseph Joel John on Thursday agreed to be extradited to the United States but expressed concern about leaving his wife and children behind.

However, through an interpreter, it was explained that he will not be sent to the US immediately.

At the same time, Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Montague-Cole advised John to prepare himself to be extradited after the written consent was handed to her. She also said she could “appreciate a man having a concern about leaving his wife and children”.

The extradition application was brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jeremy Taylor.

“Your Honour, this is the matter of the request for extradition of Joseph Joel John, a citizen of Haiti, to the United States,” Taylor said, adding that a provisional warrant of arrest had been issued for John on Tuesday by virtue of the extradition treaty between the US and Jamaica. He also noted that under the treaty the US has 60 days to provide evidence of the supposed crime.

The former senator is a person of interest in the July 7, 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. His wife, Martine, was wounded but survived. Judicial police had questioned at least 21 presidential guards who were at Moïse's residence on the night of the attack.

In July last year the National Police of Haiti issued three wanted notices for men who they said are accused of “murder, attempted murder and armed robbery”.

Among the men were the former legislator Rodolphe Jaar, a businessman and manager of several companies, and Joseph Félix Badio, a former official of the Unit for the Fight Against Corruption.

Additionally, in July last year, the police announced that a Florida-based doctor had been arrested in connection with the slaying.

John, his wife Edume and their two children were arrested in Warminster district, St Elizabeth, on January 20 during a pre-dawn police operation. John and Edume occupied one dwelling while 18-year-old Schopenhauer and their other son, who is nine years old, occupied the other. The four had reportedly been living under the radar with the help of residents of the area. The family was brought before the court on illegal entry charges on February 15.

It was also reported that John, who has a bounty on his head, paid US$12,000 to travel from Haiti to Jamaica by boat.

His family have since applied for asylum in Jamaica through the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency. The application is pending a response from the permanent secretary's office in the Ministry of National Security. However, it was revealed in court that the permanent secretary is not in the country.

Previously, John's attorney, Donahue Martin, explained that the family fled Haiti and entered Jamaica illegally, fearing that they would've been killed by angry citizens who believed they were involved in Moïse's murder.

“She [Edume] genuinely takes the view that she will be persecuted if she were to return to Haiti. Because of the political and socio-economic instability in Haiti we felt it prudent to apply for refugee status in Jamaica,” Martin had said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer on February 15 following the family's appearance in court.

He had also said that due to the allegations being brought against John by the Haitian authorities, he is not eligible to apply for asylum in Jamaica.

On Thursday, Senior Deputy DPP Taylor made it clear that the extradition request is for the former senator only.

After the situation was explained to his wife in detail she was observed with what appeared to be an asthma inhaler in hand and hyperventilating.

Meanwhile, Justice Montague-Cole commended the police for the care that has been given to John's nine-year-old son, who was seen sleeping on the laps of the officers.

“The JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] has some good aunts and uncles,” Montague-Cole said, noting that there is still kindness in the justice system.

The family is to return to court on April 5 for the decision regarding their refugee status.