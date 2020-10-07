Ex-jail workers charged for using ‘Baby Shark’ to punish inmates

Three former employees at an Oklahoma jail have

been charged for forcing inmates to stand handcuffed and listen to ‘Baby Shark’ for hours.

The men – Gregory Butler Jr and Christian Miles, along with their supervisor, Christopher Hendershott, were slapped with misdemeanour cruelty charges on Monday over two separate incidents which happened in November and December of last year.

Reports are that the inmates were secured to a wall, with their hands cuffed behind them, while the popular children’s song was played loudly on a loop for hours.

Butler and Miles resigned during an internal investigation while Hendershott retired.

Baby Shark has been viewed 6.7 billion times since its release four years ago.