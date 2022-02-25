Ex-Scottish leader halts Russian TV show

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond said on Thursday he was suspending his show on Kremlin-backed broadcaster Russia Today (RT) after a barrage of criticism in the run-up to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The former leader of the Scottish National Party who now heads the Alba Party was heavily criticised on Wednesday amid accusations that RT was spreading “harmful disinformation”.

“There is no productive point in having the future of a television show dominate Prime Minister's Questions as it did yesterday, when politicians should be rising to the occasion of the great issues of peace in Europe,” Salmond said in a statement.

“We now have the worst of all fears – a hot war in Europe,” he said, adding that his show would be suspended until peace was restored.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday that his culture minister had asked media regulator Ofcom to review RT's broadcasting licence.

In a leaked letter to Ofcom, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries urged the agency to take “timely and transparent” action against RT, which she warned seeks to spread “harmful disinformation”.

An Ofcom spokesperson confirmed receipt of the letter to AFP, adding: “All licensees must observe Ofcom's rules, including due accuracy and due impartiality.

“If broadcasters break those rules, we will not hesitate to step in. Given the seriousness of the Ukraine crisis, we will examine complaints about any broadcaster's news coverage of this issue as a priority.”

Russia's foreign ministry responded by saying any suspension of RT's licence would be met with retaliatory measures.

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle closed its Moscow bureau at the start of this month after Russia shut the outlet's local operations to punish Germany for banning a service of a Russian State TV network.