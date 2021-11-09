Excited Roehampton Primary students, teachers return to school

ROEHAMPTON, St James – Staff and students of Roehampton Primary School in southern St James were excited yesterday as they returned to face-to-face classes.

“I am extremely elated to be physically at school. Even though we were engaged online, nothing can replace face-to-face interaction,” said Principal Dane Julius.

Fifty-eight students reported for physical classes at Roehampton yesterday, and according to Julius, the reopening schedule “on Mondays and Tuesdays will see grades four to grades six returning, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays grades one to three. Fridays we will accommodate students who require additional support”.

Julius explained that of his 231 students 186 were engaged regularly online, those not online would had printed material delivered to them.

Grade six student Andrene Elliot said she was very happy to be back at face-to-face classes. “I am very happy to be at school again; I missed my friends and my teachers. I was learning online but I prefer to be here at school,” she said. The same sentiments were echoed by Tyrese Clayton, another grade six student, whose ambition is to become a chef. “I am glad, I feel happy to be here at school, it feels nice to see my teachers and classmates.”

Teachers also told the Jamaica Observer that they were pleased with the reopening of face-to-face classes. “I am overjoyed and welcome the return of the students; face-to-face is the best thing for the students," said senior teacher Susan Nelson.

Guidance counsellor Pauline Scott, however had mixed feelings about the reopening. “On one hand I'm excited for the students, especially those who don't have devices or data, but on the other had I am concerned about the ones who will not abide by COVID-19 protocols after dismissal of classes,” she said.

Students were seated about six feet apart and wore masks while engaged in classes and there were hand wash stations at each classroom's entrance. In addition, students had their hands sanitised and temperature checked on entering the premises.

The school is in full compliance with all COVID-19 protocols and the principal expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education Region IV for its support, as well as staff, parents, and other members of the community for helping them to get ready for face-to-face classes.