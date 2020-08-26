Exotic dancer gets US$8.6M in insurance from 2010 crash

Exotic dancer gets US$8.6M in insurance from 2010 crashWednesday, August 26, 2020
A
former exotic dancer seriously injured in a 2010 car crash with an off-duty
Massachusetts police officer has been paid about US$8.6 million by the
insurance company for the strip club, according to court records.
Kailee Higgins was paid by Capitol Specialty Insurance, her attorneys wrote in an Aug. 19 filing in US District Court in Worcester.
The payment comes 17 months after a federal judge ruled following a trial that the insurance company broke the law by shoddily investigating the crash and denying Higgins compensation for years.
The crash occurred in Worcester on Nov. 28, 2010. Higgins, who required more than 10 facial surgeries and was left with a diminished mental capacity, had a blood alcohol level of .15, according to records.
Higgins, 20 at the time, sued, alleging the Centerfolds club in Worcester served her as many as 15 shots that night and was liable for serving her and then letting her drive drunk.
The judge found that Capitol and its senior claims manager conducted a superficial investigation into the crash.
An email from the newspaper to lawyers representing Capitol went unanswered.
The off-duty officer was not charged.
