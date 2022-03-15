Expansion planned for Melrose Yam Park

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Melrose Hill Yam Park, popularly known for roast yam and salt fish sold by vendors, is expected to undergo major renovation and expansion following the signing of a management contract on Friday.

The Manchester Municipal Corporation signed the 15-year contract which will see Ideas Execution — a construction and renovation business — building a jerk centre and car wash at the yam park, to be renamed Melrose Village.

The facility will also be rebranded by J Wray & Nephew.

The property, located adjacent to a section of Melrose Hill Bypass, was reopened last December following a four-month closure.

Chief executive officer of Ideas Execution Kevin Frith said the expansion will lead to the development of the yam park.

“… It will also lead to the mentoring and training of the existing vendors at the facility,” he said.

He added that when completed the yam park will become more of a rest stop, and with additional seating as well. He said the existing vendors are set to benefit from entrepreneurial training and financial literacy.

“It is important that the vendors see themselves as business people in a viable commercial trade,” he said.

“Within the first six months we will be implementing the mentorship programme and the training programme for the vendors. We believe that this approach will strengthen the future prospects of the yam park and ensure its sustainability,” he said.

Frith said the project is fitting in with the celebration of the nation's Diamond Jubilee this year.

Chief executive officer at the municipal corporation Winston Palmer said the contract will bring great benefits.

“This partnership will cater to a wider clientèle across the parish and we also know that the vendors will benefit tremendously,” he said.

Vendors at the facility told the Jamaica Observer they are awaiting further information on how the project will benefit them.

Samara South, public affairs and government relations specialist at J Wray & Nephew, said the rebranding of the yam park is being done as part of the company's contribution to Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence celebrations.

“J Wray & Nephew is a big part of the community; we are a big part of Brand Jamaica. For us, this project is more than us having our brand on something, it is about giving back to the community, giving the vendors a chance to earn,” she declared.

“Throughout Jamaica and in the year of our 60th anniversary, we will be doing several of these projects as part of our contribution and giving back to Jamaica 60,” she added.

Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw endorsed the initiative and said that the yam park is a part of mined-out lands which are now being put to use.

“I like the fact that we will now be combining our historic roast yam with a jerk centre,” he shared.

However, he expressed concern that the construction of the US$188-million May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the east-west corridor of Highway 2000 might affect access to the yam park.

“The highway which is being constructed is probably going to pass on the bottom side of it, so I don't know if we can find some formula where people travelling on the highway will also be able to have access to this very important park,” he said.

The highway — which will reduce travel time between Kingston, Mandeville and points west — was originally scheduled for completion in October 2022, but this has been extended to March 2023.

With the alignment of the highway set to incorporate Melrose Hill Bypass, the National Road Operating & Constructing Company (NROCC) — which is responsible for overseeing the design, construction and maintenance of Jamaica's highways — said following consultations with the municipality and vendors at Melrose Yam Park it has set aside land to build eight additional stalls.

These will be on the westbound side of the upgraded road to allow motorists heading westbound to support vending along the corridor.

Environmental manager at NROCC, Errol Mortley, said the road adjacent to the yam park will be modified.

“We will be modifying it so that we have four lanes on that road,” he disclosed.