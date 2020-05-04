Expect a more active than normal hurricane season, experts warn

So at this point I don’t know whether to be scared or just accept all this bad news I’ve been receiving lately as the new normal. BUZZ Fam, just a week before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, forecasters at the Colorado State University (CSU) in the US are warning that the six months period will be more active than usual.

The CSU Tropical Weather Project team said it anticipated at least 16 named storms with gusts over 100 km/h or more. Eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes with winds of more than 180 km/h on the hurricane Saffir-Simpson wind scale.

This according to Dr. Phil Klotzbach, who heads the team is above the 30-year average of 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The CSU outlook is based on more than 30 years (1981 – 2010) of statistical factors combined with season data showing.

In 2019, the CSU had correctly predicted that the hurricane season would be slightly below the average based on 1981-2020 data.

The storms and hurricanes for the 2020 season which ends on November 30 are named Arthur, Bertha, Christobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, René, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred