Expect a more active than normal hurricane season, experts warn

Expect a more active than normal hurricane season, experts warnMonday, May 04, 2020
|
So at this point I don’t know whether to be scared or just accept all this bad news I’ve been receiving lately as the new normal. BUZZ Fam, just a week before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, forecasters at the Colorado State University (CSU) in the US are warning that the six months period will be more active than usual.
Sigh, obviously 2020 is bent on taking us on a ride, whether we consent to it or not.
The CSU Tropical Weather Project team said it anticipated at least 16 named storms with gusts over 100 km/h or more. Eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes with winds of more than 180 km/h on the hurricane Saffir-Simpson wind scale.
This according to Dr. Phil Klotzbach, who heads the team is above the 30-year average of 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
The CSU outlook is based on more than 30 years (1981 – 2010) of statistical factors combined with season data showing.
In 2019, the CSU had correctly predicted that the hurricane season would be slightly below the average based on 1981-2020 data.
The storms and hurricanes for the 2020 season which ends on November 30 are named Arthur, Bertha, Christobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, René, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy