Expect another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season- NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

The US agency made the disclosure in a release on Thursday (May 20) noting that it anticipated the formation of between 13 to 20 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes.

According to the NOAA ,despite the prediction of another above-normal season, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

“Although NOAA scientists don’t expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,” said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator.

“The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season, “ added Friedman.

Products and services upgraded, expected to provide more accurate forecasting

The NOAA says that it has made several upgrades to its products and services that are expected to improve hurricane forecasting during the 2021 season, these improvements include: the enhancement of its Global Forecast System (GFS) and P-Surge model, as well as the procurement of new drones.

The agency also used the occasion to share an alphabetical list of the 2021 Atlantic tropical cyclone names as selected by the World Meteorological Organization.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and runs through November 30.