Expectant mothers among others to be affected by move to OKEU Hospital

Expectant mothers among others to be affected by move to OKEU HospitalThursday, March 26, 2020
|
The transition from the Victoria Hospital to the European Union-funded Owen King (OKEU) Hospital is expected to affect expectant mothers among other groups.
This comes as the coronavirus outbreak has forced the government’s hand in advancing plans to open OKEU hospital on Friday (March 27) as the new central point of contact for ordinary medical services.
The relocation exercise means that their will be disruptions to maternity and emergency services, which will now be shared with other medical institutions, including the incomplete St Jude Hospital in the south, which is still under reconstruction after a fire almost a decade ago.
Victoria Hospital Nursing Director, Ruth Regis-Adesanya, said that all is in place for a smooth and meticulous transition which is expected to start at 8:00 a.m.
Regis-Adesanya, further revealed that visiting hours would be limited to an hour to allow for the transfer of patients to OKEU Hospital.
Maternity patients remain at the over-100-years-old Victoria Hospital up until midday on Friday.
After Friday the maternity unit will be closed and outpatients needing care will be advised to proceed the OKEU hospital.
While, emergency services will still be available at the Victoria Hospital up until 4pm on March 27; however, during the transition patients may also be transferred to Saint Jude.
Victoria Hospital Medical Director Dr Alisha Eugene Ford says steps are also being taken to ensure the necessary protective gear is available for all health service providers at both institutions.
She also pointed out that after Friday, Victoria hospital will be the main respiratory unit and will only accept persons with respiratory illnesses (such as flu and asthma, etc.), with all others will be directed to OKEU.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy