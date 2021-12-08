Expedited visa appointments and new travel requirements

Q: Can I get an expedited non-immigrant visa appointment for the holidays?

A: We do not expedite visa appointments for personal and discretionary travel. Anyone seeking to travel to the United States for tourism, business, or other routine purposes and events must seek a regular appointment.

We do offer emergency expedited appointments for individuals who qualify – under very specific conditions – for demonstrable, documented family and medical emergencies.

We continue to offer capacity and prioritise student cases for those who must renew their student visas during the semester break.

Q: Do I have to be vaccinated to travel to the United States?

A: Effective November 8, 2021, non-US citizens who are not immigrants to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status to fly to the United States. There will be very limited exceptions to this vaccination requirement for certain non-US citizens who are not immigrants.

Effective December 6, 2021 all air passengers departing from a foreign country, regardless of citizenship, will be required to show a negative COVID-19 viral test (PCR or rapid antigen) result taken no more than one day before they board their flight to the United States, or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the previous 90 days. Air passengers will also be required to confirm in the form of an attestation that the information they present is true.

For more information on the new requirements, please visit the following CDC website:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html

Q: What are the latest CDC requirements for immigrant visa (IV) applicants entering the United States?

A: Effective October 1, 2021 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires all age-appropriate applicants for US immigrant visas worldwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the panel physician examination, which is a prerequisite for immigrant visa consideration. Applicants will need to complete the full series of the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of whether they have had COVID-19. However, applicants do not need to wait the two weeks for full vaccine efficacy prior to their medical exams. As long as applicants have completed the full series of COVID-19 vaccine shots, they can proceed with their medical exam. Applicants will have to provide documentation of their vaccination to the panel physician.

For more information on the new requirements, please visit the following CDC website:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/noncitizens-US-air-travel.html

All air passengers to the United States will also be required to provide contact information to airlines before boarding flights to the United States. This strengthens a travel process already in place to rapidly identify and contact people in the US who may have been exposed to a communicable disease, such as COVID-19. Access to travellers' contact information will allow US federal, state, and local health departments and agencies to share appropriate health and public health information necessary to help keep the public safe.

For all other inquiries concerning the non-immigrant and immigrant visa application processes, please visit https://usvisa-info.com. You may also contact the call centre from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Mondays through Fridays at (876) 656-8535, (876) 630-2040, or (703) 988-7005 if you are calling from the United States.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov. Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter. We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.