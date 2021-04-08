Experts predict “extra-active” 2021 hurricane season

Last year, we experienced the busiest hurricane season on record, but this year may give it a run for its money.

Experts at Colorado State University are predicting that we’ll have an above-average hurricane season this year. There’s even a chance it’ll become “extra active”.

The Colorado State scientists are calling for 17 named storms, compared with a 30 year average of 12.1, and eight hurricanes, compared with an average of 6.4.

Anomalously warm sea surface temperatures, as well as the lingering effects of an easing La Niña, play roles in the forecast.

But despite the worrying forecast, it’s important to remember that it’s only April, and not a single storm has formed. Right now, it’s all about probabilities.