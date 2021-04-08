Experts predict “extra-active” 2021 hurricane season

Experts predict “extra-active” 2021 hurricane seasonThursday, April 08, 2021
|
Last year, we experienced the busiest hurricane season on record, but this year may give it a run for its money.
Experts at Colorado State University are predicting that we’ll have an above-average hurricane season this year. There’s even a chance it’ll become “extra active”.
The Colorado State scientists are calling for 17 named storms, compared with a 30 year average of 12.1, and eight hurricanes, compared with an average of 6.4.
Anomalously warm sea surface temperatures, as well as the lingering effects of an easing La Niña, play roles in the forecast.
But despite the worrying forecast, it’s important to remember that it’s only April, and not a single storm has formed. Right now, it’s all about probabilities.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy